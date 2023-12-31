Sunday, December 31, 2023 – The government has cleared eleven Iranian firms in the health and medical care sector to export their products to Kenya.

This is according to Iranian TV which indicated that the Kenyan Ministry of Health issued good manufacturing certificates (GMP) to the firms to begin exporting pharmaceutical products.

Specialized consultations were made between the ministry and Iranian knowledge-based pharmaceutical companies before certifications were offered.

Iran’s Embassy to Nairobi and Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) coordinated the certification process.

“Given the enormous medicine market in Kenya, it is expected that this cooperation would end up in the economic growth of the Iranian pharmaceutical industry as well as the bigger share of Iranian knowledge-based firms in eastern Africa,” Hausa TV noted.

The milestone was attributed to President Ebrahim’s visit to Kenya in July 2023.

Kenya and Iran on July 13, 2023, signed five memoranda of understanding enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

President William Ruto during the meeting promised Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to support the setting up of the Iran House of Innovation and Technology in Nairobi.

Ruto further noted that Kenya will tap into the West Asian’s technology to enhance various industries.

The two countries have so far signed 22 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), majorly dominated by the health, agriculture, fisheries, water, infrastructure and education sectors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST