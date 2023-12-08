Friday, December 8, 2023 – Seeking jobs abroad for Kenyans will no longer be a bed of roses as before.

This is after President Ruto directed all Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to undergo training at the National Youth Service (NYS) before deployment.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony of the National Youth Service in Gilgil, Nakuru, Ruto issued the new directive to assist jobseekers in understanding the nature of their jobs and the demands that come with working outside the country.

“Already we are concluding negotiations with Germany, Saudi Arabia, and 8 other countries on the export of labour and NYS will be the central organisation for redeployment training so that Kenyans understand what they need to do for work as labour that is exported,” Ruto stated.

The head of state further promised to deploy part of the Ksh38 billion loan secured from India to improve facilitations and machinery for the NYS officers.

NYS Officers will also receive a 40 per cent salary increase as per Ruto’s new directive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST