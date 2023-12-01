Friday, December 1, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of corruption in Kenya’s Climate Change deals in the name of carbon credits.

Speaking at a burial in Machakos County yesterday, Kalonzo revealed that Ruto was on a mission to sell the Kenyan airspace to foreign powers.

The former Vice President read a sinister motive in Ruto’s Climate Change Agenda, claiming that the head of state was signing deals that would haunt Kenyans soon.

According to Kalonzo, the deals were being sealed covertly, as Ruto was keen enough to disguise them to appear beneficial to the country.

In particular, Kalonzo claimed that Ruto flew out to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai to seal deals with foreign nations in an effort to sell the country’s airspace.

“Kenyans are worse off now than even last year, let us be careful. Let alone KICC where your offices are, or KPC which is a very important national strategic and security installation, they have even begun selling air,” Kalonzo alleged.

His remarks centred around government plans to privatise several parastatals, including the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), and Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC).

Kalonzo also faulted the Members of Parliament for passing the Climate Change (Amendments) Act 2023 and demanded a review of the enacted law.

“Carbon credit is the next frontier of immense corruption, where you are selling our airspace, that one, how you passed those acts of Climate Change. You have to revisit,” Kalonzo said.

“The country’s oxygen, the carbon sink, our forests, have been taken, and if you doubt me, and MPs if you doubt me, look at the Climate Change Act 2023 as amended afresh, you will notice our air is being sold without even our knowledge, because it is now carbon trading all over the world.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST