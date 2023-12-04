Monday, December 4, 2023 – Renowned City lawyer and Raila Odinga’s friend, Danstan Omari, has surprised Kenyans.

This is after he showered President William Ruto with praises to the utter shock of many.

Speaking during an interview, Omari claimed that Ruto was better than the late President Mwai Kibaki regarding leadership, reviving and growing the country’s economy.

However, he warned that Ruto’s legacy will be marred by a high rate of corruption lest he fixes every loophole used to steal taxpayer’s money.

According to Omari, Ruto is surrounded by politicians out to satisfy their selfish interests.

“If indeed the president wants to compare himself to the late Kibaki, I’ll tell everybody for free the president is far much better than Kibaki,” Omari stated.

Nonetheless, he warned that government employees were embezzling revenue collected through the increased taxes.

Omari called upon Ruto to flush out all the culprits to guarantee Kenyans value for the increased taxes in the country. He also emphasised that if Ruto put in place better structures, he would outdo his predecessors.

“No coin is not being stolen under the watch of President William Ruto. This is the contradiction. We are being overtaxed but this money is going into a hole,” Omari complained.

He also called for the immediate arrest of the thieves hiding in the government, arguing that they have outnumbered officials collecting taxes. He reiterated that the funds the president has received from global investors in loans and aid are substantial and may be mismanaged if not protected.

To avert the vice, Omari cautioned investigative agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from initiating reactive measures, urging them to curb the menace at its root instead.

“The amount of money being pumped in from the diaspora is massive. The only problem is that money is not being put into the consolidated fund. It is going into people’s pockets,” he stated.

He referenced multi-billion scandals that have rocked the country plunging the country’s economy down further.

The Kenyan DAILY POST