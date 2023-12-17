Sunday, December 17, 2023 – President William Ruto’s ingenuity to boost revenue is paying off big time.

This is after his idea to introduce a single paybill number for all government services increased revenue by a big margin.

Kenya’s non-tax revenue collected from state agencies increased by KSh 8.6 billion in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year after the government started using a single paybill.

During the period under review, non-tax revenue, which includes fees and fines, increased from KSh 84.2 billion to KSh 92.8 billion, representing a rise of 10.3%.

According to reports, Ruto’s government had set a target of KSh 82.4 billion in appropriation-in-aid fees.

The head of state hailed the implementation of the single paybill, noting that it enhanced transparency in revenue collection.

“We are, therefore, taking strong measures to ensure that all revenue is administered transparently, efficiently, and in a secure manner. One of our best interventions is the use of digital technology and the migration of government revenue collection to a single-pay bill,” Ruto said on Jamhuri Day.

The government directed all state agencies receiving service payments to use a single paybill number 222222.

He said that the government was facing a problem of not being able to account for all the paybill numbers used to collect government revenue.

