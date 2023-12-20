Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – President William Ruto may never set foot in Mt. Kenya again if the plan by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies is anything to go by.

This is after furious Jubilee diehard supporters, led by the party’s Deputy Organizing Secretary Pauline Njoroge, declared that they will stop Ruto’s dominance in the Mt Kenya region by any means necessary.

The supporters threatened to dethrone the president amid mounting political temperatures and decisions by Ruto that they deemed unfit.

“We are giving you a warning. Enough is enough. We don’t want your liberation. We have decided to liberate ourselves. And the starting time is now! We will all join efforts to ouster you. If you can’t come down the tree, we will cut it down!” claimed the residents in unison.

While expressing concerns about Ruto’s projects, including affordable houses, Kariuki Kiruga asked the head of state to abolish them and channel the monies to constructing prisons, as they are up to defying his demands.

“Instead of focusing on affordable houses, channel the efforts to the construction of prisons because we are ready to go there. We will stand firm against your oppression. We will not bow down to let you underestimate us,” he asserted.

Njoroge accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of consistently lying about the region being a shareholder in the government, yet they have been deprived of benefits allocated to them by the previous administration.

“People of this region cannot be shareholders in this government and the money that was allocated to their projects by the previous government had been taken away to other activities as if they are children of a lesser God,” she claimed.

Njoroge lamented that the projects that had been started by former president Uhuru Kenyatta had been halted.

According to her, the government has prohibited officials hailing from Mt Kenya from voicing the people’s concerns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.