Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – There was drama yesterday after MPs stormed out of Parliament, lamenting that their grievances regarding the National Government Constituencies Development Funds (NGCDF) had not been attended to despite intense lobbying.

The Kenya Kwanza MPs joined a team of Opposition MPs led by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, in seeking answers from Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who they urged to lias with the Treasury to have the funds released immediately.

Ichung’wah, while addressing his colleagues, pointed out that the matter would be addressed by Thursday when Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u would have arrived in the country from the COP 28 event in Dubai.

This, however, did not sit well with the legislators who wanted the issue solved immediately and not postponed to a later date.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei had a tough time trying to convince the legislators to maintain order as they began heckling and directing boos toward Ichung’wah.

Moments later, a section of the aggrieved lawmakers stormed out of Parliament, chanting “No CDF, No Parliament.”

The chaos ensued after Ichung’wah noted that the matter would be handled on Thursday.

This led to a series of boos from the MPs who demanded that the House should not proceed until the funds are released.

Ichung’wah attempted to convince the MPs that the matter of priority was the bursary funds, which had stalled operations within the counties.

