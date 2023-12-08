Friday, December 8, 2023 – Education CS Machogu has shocked Kenyans after he concurred with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results were marred with some error.

While appearing before the Education Committee in Parliament yesterday, Machogu admitted that the release of the exams was marred by minor errors contrary to his earlier stance.

He attributed the errors to a company that was contracted to manage the QR code used for relaying results.

“As a CS, I have learnt lessons because basically you can see as a ministry, everything was right. Somebody we can call an outsider was given the contract but did not really conform to the required standard.

“Moving forward, when we release the KCSE examinations, we will not be able to make use of the same service provider,” Machogu stated.

However, he still maintained that the results were factual, stating, “The Ministry did not rush the release of the 2023 KCPE results. We undertook due diligence in marking, verification, and validation before releasing the exam and releasing the results.”

He further clarified that even though KNEC incorporated quality control in all exam stages, this being the last year of the examinations, some errors occurred out of control and were addressed immediately after the release of the results.

With the help of the Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) ministry, the authority consulted for a forensic audit of 2023 KCPE results after 1,043 complaints were lodged, and thus 871 have been resolved so far.

In his expose, Raila claimed that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) terminated the tender to print KCPE exams with a UK company and awarded the tender to a local company; something he said contributed to the errors that marred the results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST