Sunday December 31, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has announced the return of maandamano in 2024.

Speaking in Nyanza, Raila blamed the government of President William Ruto for increasing taxes which have led to a tough economic situation across the country.

He gave the Kenya Kwanza regime an ultimatum to either remove the taxes or they would bring back maandamano in 2024.

“In this government, you thought that the ‘hustlers’ would hear you. We found out that they were just words. Kenyans felt bad about the situation in 2023,” he stated.

“We told them not to increase taxes but they went ahead and raised the taxes, worsening the situation. These taxes must be revoked, the Finance Act must be removed. If they don’t, we will return to the streets in 2024.”

During his speech, Raila further rallied the youth and women from Siaya County to join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

The Azimio leader has in the past weeks been on a membership drive to attract thousands of supporters to join the party as it gears up for grassroots elections in 2024.

Azimio supporters had urged Raila to call for the return of mass protests in an attempt to force the Kenya Kwanza administration to change some of their policies.

According to Azimio, some of the irreducible minimums included lowering the cost of living by revoking the taxes stipulated by the government.

