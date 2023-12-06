Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has said President William Ruto has reportedly ordered officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority to harass Kikuyu businessmen and women in Nairobi.

In an interview with Kayu Fm on Wednesday, Wamuchomba stated the men with T-shirts written KRS have been harassing Kikuyu businessmen and women by asking them to pay taxes by force.

Wamuchomba said that these young men are ferried by government buses from one point to another.

She also said these men who have paramilitary training have only been dispatched to Nairobi and they have not been sent to other areas like Mombasa or Kisumu.

She said Ruto wants to finish Kikuyu businesses and termed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a useless man who is doing nothing to help his community members who are being persecuted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST