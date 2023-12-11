Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have exposed President William Ruto’s plans to sabotage his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to ensure he does not succeed him when he retires.

Speaking during an engagement meeting in Lamu, Uhuru’s allies revealed that Ruto is not planning to back Gachagua’s political ambitions and is instead fixing him and quietly sabotaging him behind the scenes.

According to Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, the clearest indication that Ruto and Gachagua are reading from different scripts is the Head of State’s move to appoint senior members of the Jubilee Party such as former national chairman Nelson Dzuya as a member of the Non-Governmental Organizations Co-ordination Board.

Murathe also claimed that Ruto has also warmed up to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege to stop them from aligning themselves politically with DP Gachagua, which he cited as one of the strategies that Ruto is employing.

According to Murathe, the reasoning behind this is to stop Gachagua from forming his party.

“Ruto is clever, he knows the law, he is looking for ways to get rid of the officials because they started aligning themselves politically with DP Gachagua like Kanini and Sabina. Ruto cannot let DP Gachagua form his own party. So, he is cutting him down to size,” claimed Murathe.

Murathe, a close ally of Uhuru, further explained that the plan by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to have 2 more deputy leaders alongside Gachagua, is a plot to clip the deputy president’s wings.

“You have heard the attempts to have 3 deputy party leaders including installing Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Rigathi. That is why you have heard Mt Kenya protesting because they insist the party only has 1 deputy party leader, Rigathi. When a person wants to trim your influence, they don’t tell you directly.

“The union is already finished,” Murathe further claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST