Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Former Principal Secretary, Ambassador Kamau Macharia, has criticised the sorry state of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on X, Macharia said that it gets depressing when one arrives at JKIA from a trip abroad, especially people from developed countries.

He said that the situation is worse when one gets into the airport’s terminal, which he said looks like a ‘makeshift warehouse’

The former PS said that getting into the terminal gives one the feeling of “living in the stone age” period.

“Sometimes one arrives home from an international trip, say from Dubai, and one looks out the window of the plane at the depressing & chaotic urban sprawl and then gets into the makeshift warehouse that is the terminal & one just wanna weep.

“It’s like we are still in the Stone Age,” Amb Macharia said.

His remarks come a few days after one of JKIA’s renovated terminals was exposed for having a leaking roof.

The Kenyan DAILY POST