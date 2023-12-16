Saturday, December 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has directed that the construction of the Rituta – Ngong railway line be completed in eight months.

Speaking during the launch of the Meter Guage Railway (MGR) project in Ngong, Ruto directed the contractor to ensure that the line passing through Karen was completed on time in readiness for its launch next year.

He noted that the contractor had requested to complete the project in 12 months which he declined.

Additionally, he directed the Ministry of Transport under CS Kipchumba Murkomen to acquire wagons for the railway line before its completion to ensure that train services commence immediately after launch.

Upon completion, the new railway line will run from Ngong – Bulbul – Karen – Nairobi terminus.

“They told me it would be done in 12 months but I told them no. You are not here for tourism, you are here to build the railway,” Ruto stated.

According to Ruto, the line will serve 10,000 people every day.

On the other hand, he noted that the government would seek to extend the line to the Bomas of Kenya before linking it to the area around Nyayo Stadium.

Ruto revealed that the government had secured funding for the project noting that it would help ease traffic on various roads including Ngong Road.

The Rituta – Ngong railway line is Ruto’s first MGR railway project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST