Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Two weeks after bagging a whooping Ksh2.4 trillion loan from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and days after securing an additional Ksh12.3 billion loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB), President William Ruto has secured another Ksh38.3 billion loan from the Indian government earmarked for the modernisation of the country’s agricultural sector.

Ruto, who is currently on a 3-day State visit to India, signed 5 deals with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These agreements cover various economic sectors, including Trade, Agriculture, Security, and Foreign Relations.

“I am confident that President Ruto’s visit to India will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will give new momentum to our engagement with Africa,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement shortly after the meeting.

Modi further remarked that India is keen on strengthening its ties with African countries, in line with its geopolitical blueprint that has seen the country make diplomatic inroads within the continent over the last decade.

As such, Kenya is set to benefit immensely as the two countries cooperate in mutual areas of interest.

Ruto and Modi further agreed to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to tame global rising insecurity.

On his part, Ruto congratulated Modi for organising the G20, drawing parallels between that and his triumph where he was praised for successfully organising the Africa Climate Summit earlier in the year.

According to Ruto, Modi’s move to host G2O was a major win for Africa as the interests of the continent’s 1.4 billion people were advanced during the meeting.

During the State visit, Ruto also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his burial site in Rajghat, New Delhi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST