Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has appointed President William Ruto’s right-hand man David Mugonyi as the new Communications Authority of Kenya Director General.

In a notice dated Wednesday, December 20, the CS indicated that Mugonyi will take over as the regulator’s boss following the suspension of Ezra Chiloba in October.

Before his appointment, Mugonyi was serving as the Communication Secretary at the State House.

The communication expert is also a long-time ally of Ruto and has acted as his spokesperson before.

His appointment at CA was also confirmed by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

“We further note that the Board has sought concurrence for the appointment of David Mugonyi as the Authority’s Director General.

“In view of the foregoing, and in furtherance of circulars nos. OP/CAB.9/1A dated November 25, 2022, and April 3, 2023, respectively, concurrence is hereby given for the appointment of David Mugonyi as Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya,” read Koskei’s letter in part.

Mugonyi is expected to take over at CA immediately with the board expected to confirm his team of service.

The DG role has been vacant following the suspension of Chiloba over graft allegations.

