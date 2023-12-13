Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A new survey conducted by Nairobi-based research firm Trends and Insights For Africa, also known as TIFA Research, has spelled doom for President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

This is after the survey indicated that Ruto might make history again by becoming the first one-term President in independent Kenya.

In the TIFA research, 77 per cent of Ruto’s supporters have opposed the Kenya Kwanza administration, highlighting that the economy is worse than it was a year ago.

The supporters highlighted three pertinent issues facing the government. This includes the high inflation rate, corruption, and debt repayment.

42 per cent of the Kenya Kwanza supporters cited that the government failed in its promise to lower the cost of living, stating that it was the main challenge facing President Ruto.

Interestingly, this was more than 39 per cent of Azimio supporters who cited the high cost of living/ inflation rate as the major challenge.

12 per cent of Ruto’s supporters noted that corruption was still ravaging the government – a failure that they attributed to leadership.

Further, another 12 per cent of Ruto’s supporters cited the burden of debt repayment, faulting the Kenya Kwanza government for continuing to heap blame on the previous administration.

In contrast, only four per cent of Azimio supporters pointed out debt repayment as a challenge.

In terms of performance, Ruto’s government received the highest marks for its policies and actions in protecting the environment and supporting agriculture.

The survey engaged over 3,000 respondents from across 47 counties and sought to determine Ruto’s performance since he took office.

