Friday, December 8, 2023 – Three international organizations have called out President William Ruto’s administration over ongoing evictions in Mau Forest.

The organizations, led by Amnesty International, called upon the Kenyan government to halt what they termed as forceful evictions of the Ogiek community in the vast land.

Amnesty International issued the joint statement together with Minority Rights Group International and Survival International.

According to the 3 global rights organizations, more than 700 people have already been displaced.

Ruto’s administration was told that the forceful evictions contravened the indigenous population’s protection of cultural rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Additionally, the displacement of the Ogiek community contravened United Nations guiding principles on international displacement.

“The forced displacements constitute a severe infringement of both local and global legal norms, in addition to being a gross violation of human rights laws,” the organisations stated.

It was noted that in November, the Ogiek community pleaded with the national government to be incorporated into the conservation of Mau Forest.

“When planning to restore and protect Mau Forest Complex – remember, the Ogiek indigenous peoples are part of the ecosystem and biodiversity,” the Community had begged.

Kenya’s implementation of the Climate Change Amendment Act which allows President William Ruto’s administration power to participate in the carbon market has raised questions about whether the government would use the Act to exploit indigenous lands.

On September 30, President William Ruto ordered the immediate eviction of people in the Mau Forest.

“Those already in the forest (Mau) should get out immediately because we are putting up a fence. And it is not a request,” the President warned them.

