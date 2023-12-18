Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has broken silence over the alleged diplomatic tiff between Kenya and East African countries that allegedly led to Yoweri Museveni, Samia Suluhu, and Paul Kagame, refusing to attend the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi.

Speaking during a joint interview, Ruto explained the absence of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, saying he did not invite them to the Jamhuri fete at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi County.

The President further noted that the absence of the two was not a sign of a diplomatic row with the two countries.

“Do they normally attend our Jamhuri Day? No. We did not invite them. Some of the people came just because we are East Africans.”

“Do I attend the national days of other countries? I don’t. Does that mean there is a problem? No,” Ruto stated.

During the Jamhuri celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Suluhu skipped the fete and sent the President of Zanzibar Hussein Mwinyi to represent her in the event.

Mwinyi, in his address, revealed that President Suluhu could not attend the event as she was addressing floods that have affected the northern part of Tanzania.

