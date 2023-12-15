Friday, December 15, 2023 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, visited the Kimalel Goat auction in Baringo County on Thursday, where they purchased goats worth Sh 15 million.

Ruto, who presided over the auction, said he and Gachagua would purchase 1,000 goats at a price of Ksh.15,000 each.

President Ruto allowed the other leaders including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Governors, Senators, and MCAs to purchase each goat at Sh 13,000 after a moment of grumbling over the premium Ksh.15,000 price.

Last year, each goat fetched Ksh.12,000 at the Kimalel goat auction which is meant to benefit the local communities.

Some of the leaders present included Transport CS Murkomen who purchased 150 goats, MP Oscar Sudi (150), MPs from Baringo (120), Governor Cheboi (100), Belgut MP Nelson Koech (100), KNCCI President Dr. Eric Ruto (100) Senator Cheptumo (50).

All payments, the President said, would be made in cash.

“Mambo nimawili… hakuna deni na hakuna cheque. ni cash,” said Ruto while leading the auction.

