Thursday, December 07, 2023 – Russia’s upper house of parliament on Thursday, December 7 announced that the country’s presidential election will be held on March 17, 2024, saying that the annexed regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson would take part in the election.

The decision was passed unanimously by 162 votes in the Federation Council.

The head of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko said “With this decision, we are effectively launching the start of the election campaign,”

“By choosing a head of state together, we fully share the common responsibility and common destiny of our fatherland,” Matviyenko added

President Vladimir Putin has not yet officially announced his intention to run for a new six-year presidential term.