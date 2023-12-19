Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – A photo of a rogue househelp has been circulated on social media after she drugged her employer and her family members and stole from them, before fleeing.

She reportedly pretends to be a very good househelp when looking for a job but her mission is to steal.

She woke up and switched off power from the main switch to stop CCTV cameras from recording and drugged her employer and her family members.

She stole clothes and packed them in sacks and bags.

She also stole phones, utensils, and other household items.

The matter has been reported to the police.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.