Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Rita Ora grabbed attention with her eye catching look as she attended the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, Dec. 4.

The singer, 33, transformed herself into part human, part reptile, as she sported some bizarre dinosaur-like silver spikes down her back.

The singer hit the carpet in a sleek black dress with a low open back, revealing the chrome spine covering her back.

The spikes looked like they were growing out of her skin, ranging from smaller gems to full grown spikes all the way down her spine.

Rita shared a video of her outfit on Instagram and she said: “Now last year, I don’t know if you remember, we made some noise, because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face. But this time we’re going bigger: a silver chrome spine. It’s gonna take about two, three hours to put on.”

Last year, Ora’s facial prosthetics at the awards show transformed the star into a woman with gills. Scale-like prosthetics around her eyes gave her a mermaid-like appearance.

This year, Ora also used prosthetics.

“Basically, we went really simple on the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look,” she continued in the video.

