Monday, December 18, 2023 – British singer, Rita Ora stripped off to a tiny thong bikini in new photos shared on social media.
Rita, 33, spent the weekend with her husband Taika Waititi, 48 at the Piwakawaka Point Estate in New Zealand.
In one picture, she gazed at the camera as she posed in her skimpy outfit.
In another photo she relaxed in the jacuzzi which overlooked the picturesque mountains.
She also posted a photo of a fully laid buffet table with lamb chops, cooked salmon, and various salads.
