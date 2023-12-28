Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Following the addition of wax figures of singer Justin Bieber and actor Chris Hemsworth, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has unveiled the wax figure of Rihanna.

Dressed in an orange-toned ensemble, the wax figure exudes a sophisticated retro hip-hop vibe that is characteristic of the singer it was modelled after.

Fans have applauded the work, saying it bears a striking resemblance to the singer.

Mr. Wade Chang, the General Manager of Midway Hong Kong, Merlin Entertainments, said, “Rihanna is an incredibly captivating artist, and through the introduction of her wax figure, we aim to convey her spirit of constant breakthroughs and unwavering determination. We hope that every guest visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will create unforgettable memories from their experience.”