Thursday, December 7, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has revealed the reason why President William Ruto wants to sneak the Chief Administrative Secretary’s positions in the constitution.

Speaking on Thursday, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, noted that Cabinet Secretaries must have assistants who can execute their duties when they are on other official duties for Ministries to function successfully.

“In fairness for the country and service delivery, and ensuring those ministries can function in the right way, you need a deputy to have a clear role. Look at our Environment CS, she will need a deputy because in most meetings she is out of the country,” said Elachi.

“She has to go because she is supposed to give our stand as Kenya and what we want to see on issues of climate change and so you need a deputy to follow on other issues in the ministry,” she added.

Elachi mentioned that some CSs have up to three Principal Secretaries reporting to them, which is why they require aides to assist them with their responsibilities.

She also pointed out that if the roles are established, the CASs will pay taxes to the government, which will help in the development of the economy.

Her sentiments come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah proposed amendments to the National Government Coordination Act, 2013, to reinstate the CAS positions by amending four acts.

According to the proposed bill, a bachelor’s degree, experience in public service, and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution are the prerequisites for appointment as a CAS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST