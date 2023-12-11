Monday, December 11, 2023 – Reverend Lucy Natasha’s husband, Prophet Carmel, has of late maintained a low profile regarding his love life, prompting fans to inquire about his marital status.

Curios fans also noted that he is not rocking his wedding ring in recent social media posts.

Some followers took it upon themselves to quiz him about the noticeable absence of his wedding ring.

In a post where Carmel spoke about God being the planner of our lives, a fan with the username wanyonyisally commented, “Amen but papa you removed our Mama’s ring.”

In response to the inquiry, Carmel shared a video on his page, seemingly addressing the speculation.

He said, “Silence is powerful. You ain’t need to answer every question, and you ain’t need to absorb the curiosity of every bystander. Sometimes the greatest strength is your ability to shut up.”

Reverend Lucy Natasha and Prophet Carmel are still following each other, and their social media bios continue to identify them as husband and wife, even as curious fans speculate about their marriage.

Rev. Lucy Natasha and Prophet Stanley Carmel tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in January 2022.

They met through social media and became friends, before falling in love.

