Friday, December 29, 2023 – Moesha Buduong, a controversial Ghanaian actress, has revealed what she wants from God.

The actress, who revealed on CNN that her lifestyle is sponsored by married men, repented a year ago and gave her life to Christ after she suffered a mental health crisis.

Now, she’s on Instagram, praying to God about her needs.

She shared a video of Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe and wrote:

“May God make me the most wanted socialite in the world so white men would offer me soo much money to sleep with them without sex. So I can be my own queen Elizabeth.”