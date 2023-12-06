Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – A section of religious leaders has faulted President William Ruto’s administration for failing to address the soaring cost of living that has left a majority of Kenyans on the verge of despair.

Under the umbrella of the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya (FEICCK), the members of the clergy claimed that the Ruto-led administration that continues to burden Kenyans with high taxation has turned a blind eye to the rising cost of living.

Speaking at Ukombozi Retreat Center in Juja, Kiambu County, during the ongoing week-long prayer seminar, FEICCK Secretary General Bishop David Thagana also observed that it is inconsiderate that even the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) failed to address the high cost of living following the bipartisan talks.

“Instead of taking into account the economic challenges that continue to bedevil Kenyans, the bipartisan talks committee delved into creating political positions. These positions cannot solve the economic hardships that Kenyans are struggling with. Instead, they will further impoverish the very downtrodden man as they will attract more wage bills,” Thagana regretted.

Thagana, who is also the presiding Bishop of Glory Outreach Assembly Church, asserted that the Kenya Kwanza administration must fulfill its campaign promises especially on lowering the cost of living and rejuvenating the country’s limping economy.

“We are demanding that the sitting government fulfills the promises it made to Kenyans. We cannot talk about integrity without the fulfillment of promises made. Kenyans are expectant but continue to lose hope in the wake of increased cost of living,” he stated.

The clerics spoke even as millions of Kenyans continued to pile pressure on Ruto to reduce the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST