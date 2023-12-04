Monday, December 4, 2023 – The National Government, in conjunction with the Taita Taveta County administration, has launched rescue operations after Voi River burst its banks.

An unknown number of families are reported to have been swept away.

Taita Taveta County is one of the 33 devolved units in the country affected by the El Nino floods.

According to a statement from Kenya Red Cross which is helping different government agencies conduct rescue operations, several villages along the river stretch have been affected.

The now-flooded river is made up of a collection of streams emanating from Taita Hills.

The river volume rises steadily every rain season especially when there is heavy downpour in Taita Hills. This has been exacerbated further by the intense downpour occasioned by El Nino floods.

Residents in the area have further been faulted for extensive sand harvesting, which has exposed the river to flooding.

Ordinarily, the river flows through Tsavo East National Park, eventually reaching the Indian Ocean through Kilifi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST