Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he will miss out on Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign due to his knee injury sustained in August.

Back in the summer, the 31-year-old left the training pitch in tears when an MRI scan confirmed that had suffered an ACL tear.

A week later, he was operated on under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical team and learned that he would be out for the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Now, the Madrid goalkeeper has confirmed that the injury will also rule him out of next year’s Euros, in a massive blow to the Belgian national team.

He told Belgian outlet Sporza: ‘Due to the injury, there will be no European championships for me anyway,’ Courtois told Belgian outlet.

If I’m lucky, I can play another match in May. But then you can never be 100 percent ready for a big tournament.’

In Courtois’ absence, Belgian boss Domenico Tedesco has Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels, Arnaud Bodart as options in goal.