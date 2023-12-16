Friday, December 15, 2023 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, has been arrested on a felony charge after a video of her smacking him with a 2×4 multiple times and damaging his Bentley went viral.

The Dominican rapper was arrested on Thursday, December 14, following a domestic dispute at Tekashi’s Florida home.

A police report obtained by TMZ showed that cops were called to 6ix9ine’s pad and when they got there, Tekashi told them he had been arguing with Yailin all day and it escalated to the point where she hit him and his Bentley.

Tekashi told them Yailin grabbed a 2×4 during the fight and started hitting him, and he accused her of kicking his Bentley’s sideview mirror and using a ground stake to break the windshield.

The police report says Tekashi also claimed Yailin pulled his hair and he showed officers cell phone footage of the fight.

Tekashi ended up posting some of the video on social media and it appears to show Yailin wailing on him with a 2×4, hitting him at least 4 times before being taken away in handcuffs.

It was also gathered that Yailin told cops that Tekashi withheld her money and passport from her, causing her to become upset. Police said she told them she tried to leave Tekashi’s pad but he stopped her, and that’s when she decided to damage his car “to cause him financial hardship.”

In the end, the police said the video footage gave them probable cause to arrest Yailin for aggravated battery, witness tampering and felony criminal mischief. She was taken into custody and transported to central jail.

It’s not the first time Tekashi and Yailin have been seen fighting on camera, but it appears this is the first time a dispute has escalated to violence and an arrest.