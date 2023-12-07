Thursday, December 07, 2023 – British rapper, Stormzy and Maya Jama have finally gone Instagram official seven months after rekindling their romance.

The TV presenter, 29, and the rapper, 30, looked lovely in a snap Maya shared on her social media as she posted about hosting the British Fashion Awards on Monday, December 4.

In the snap, Maya rocked a black and silver off-the-shoulder gown as she gazed adoringly at her partner.

The pair reconciled back in the summer of this year after splitting in 2019 and were then seen on a romantic Greek holiday in August.

At the fashion awards, Stormzy looked dapper in a white ensemble as he supported his girlfriend.

Her fans went wild in the comments as she shared the snap with him, as one said: ‘The last pic though. That man is never letting you go again!’

Another said: ‘Last slide is what we’ve been waiting for’, as a third said: ‘That last photo! What the world has been waiting for!’

Maya confirmed her relationship was Stormzy was back on in August as they were seen strolling hand-in-hand during a holiday in Greece.

The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2019, with the rapper publicly declaring he has ‘never loved anyone how I’ve loved her’.

He has always denied any infidelity in the relationship but admitted he had to learn some hard lessons about his behaviour, describing it as ‘disrespectful’.

Speaking to Louis Theroux in his interview series, the rapper admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship but revealed he has since grown.

He explained: ‘My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

‘That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.’