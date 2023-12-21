Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Migos rapper, Offset was spotted celebrating his 32nd birthday in Miami with a woman who was involved in a 2018 conflict at a New York City strip club with his estranged wife Cardi B.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was seen at a gathering with Jade, whose real name is Sarah Wattley, at the Miami Beach club Playa, according to witnesses.

The Migos rapper was at the venue until 5 a.m., witnesses said, and had been seen in the same room as Jade.

Jade, who has been linked to rapper Tekashi69, posted a clip of herself at the bash to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

At the club, Offset donned an all-black ensemble of a vest over a shirt with pants. Jade was pictured donning a purple skirt at the gathering with a diamond necklace with earrings and a watch.

Offset and Cardi B, who are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, five, and son Wave Set Cephus, two, recently announced they had parted ways. They also temporarily split, in December of 2018 and in September of 2020.

Cardi B opened up about her relationship woes with Offset in a December 11 Instagram Live clip.

‘I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid to like – not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,’ she said. ‘But I feel like today has been a sign.

‘The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind.’

She continued: ‘But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open; I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.’

On September 15, 2022, Cardi B resolved the criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that required her to perform 15 days of community service.

The New York City native pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed, and two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

According to prosecutors, the Grammy-winning musical artist, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and her entourage were targeting employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens one of whom was Jade – over an apparent personal dispute.

In one fight, chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown as the group argued with a bartender. She and another employee had minor injuries.

‘No one is above the law,’ Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. ‘In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.’