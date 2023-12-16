Friday, December 15, 2023 – Nicki Minaj has denied Kanye West’s request to use her verse from their 2018 track, New Body, on his new album, Vultures.

On Thursday, Ye took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of a text message he sent to Nicki asking for her permission to use the track.

“Hi it’s ye, may I call you about clearing new body on the new album,” he wrote, while tagging the Pink Friday 2 rapper in his post.

Shortly after, Nicki Minaj went on Instagram Live to reject his request, citing the song’s age.

“Regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay?” she said during a livestream earlier this morning. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Notably, Vultures was scheduled to arrive today, yet isn’t available on any streaming platforms.

She continued, “I missed it by a year, I guess. Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day. But, it didn’t, so it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away… I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body’… Everybody has come to love the original way they heard it.”

Speaking to The Shade Room in October 2019, Nicki Minaj revealed that she was asked to re-record her “New Body” verse to fit Kanye West’s gospel album Jesus Is King, but she wasn’t “seeing eye to eye” with the Yeezy mogul.

“What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song,” she said. “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

Nicki later elaborated on the status of “New Body” during an interview with Hot 106 in February 2022.

“I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually,” she said. “The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out.