Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Rapper Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset will battle for the crowd as they are set to perform at the same hotel on New Year’s Eve amid their breakup.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, 31, and the Migos member, 32, will both perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel at the same time but in different venues.

Cardi will perform at the hotel’s pool with DJ Gryffin, with tickets ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000.

Meanwhile, Offset will be at the hotel’s hot club, LIV, with tickets ranging from $125 up to $15,000.

The news comes after Offset partied through the night on Thursday, to celebrate his 32nd birthday, as Cardi sat home.

That night, Cardi broke down in tears during an emotional Instagram Live rant about Offset, in which she accused him of toying with her emotions at her ‘most vulnerable time.’

Cardi also called out her former partner for being deceitful in a profanity-ridden tirade.

‘A muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again,’ Cardi said.

‘This n***a really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl.’

She continued: ‘Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I’m in my house. He knows that I’m chilling. He knows I’m not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you.’