Monday, December 18, 2023 – Rapper Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis almost turned a concert he headlined into an MMA match by tossing a female fan off the stage.
While performing in Utah over the weekend, a piece of ice allegedly whizzed past Jaidyn. Blueface singled out the female fan he thought was responsible for the ice, pulling her up on the stage.
Blueface tossed the woman off the stage and toward Jaidyn, encouraging his fiancée to beat the woman up. From there, all hell breaks loose, and Jaidyn throws several punches on Blueface’s orders. Luckily, none connected.
The woman managed to escape thanks to security, but fans are calling for Jaidyn to jump ship from her relationship with Blueface.
Watch the video below
