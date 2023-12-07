Thursday, December 07, 2023 – Rapper 50 Cent has announced plans to donate the proceeds from a documentary he claims he’s making about allegations of sexual misconduct against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In an Instagram post featuring a clip from the documentary, the 48-year-old rapper (real name: Curtis Jackson III) wrote that all money from the show would go to victims of sexual assault.

In the clip, which was first shared last week to TikTok without the news of the donations, rapper Mark Curry, who formerly was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, claims that Diddy’s entourage kept drugged bottles of alcohol that were intended for women partying with him to make them ‘slippery.’

50 Cent then shared another post featuring various headlines of the fourth woman coming forward against Diddy.

The rapper wrote in the caption, ‘My God 17 was no one off limits, This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or Not coming soon !!!’

On Wednesday December 6, Diddy was sued by a fourth woman who claimed she had been violently gang raped by him and two of his friends at his studio in New York.

She claims in the suit that they had plied her with ‘copious amounts of drugs and alcohol’ before the alleged rape, and she says she was only 17 at the time, meaning she was a minor.

The rap mogul commented with a statement on social media, writing;

‘Enough is enough.’

‘For the last couple of weeks I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,’ he wrote.

‘Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals lookng for a quick payday.

‘Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.’