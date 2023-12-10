Sunday, December 10, 2023 – American rapper, 2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital early on Saturday morning after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The “It’s a Vibe” rapper born Tauheed K. Epps took to his Instagram Story to share video footage of himself on a stretcher being carried into an ambulance.

TMZ reported that the Atlanta rapper was rushed to a hospital after he was hit by a car in Miami by an alleged drunk driver. Thankfully, 2 Chainz has been listed in stable condition.

“We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” TMZ reported,

According to the publication, 2 Chainz, 46, suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital.