Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered all national administration officers in Mt Kenya to deal firmly with illegal groups and re-emerging criminal sects threatening peace in the region.

Speaking at a burial in Mathira Nyeri County, Gachagua vowed to ensure all citizens are protected from the sects, including the dreaded Mungiki sect.

“This is a country of rule of law. We will not allow criminal gangs to click back and destabilise this region. I have issued the County Commanders with clear instructions to protect people’s businesses and ensure that no business is de-stabilised by those criminals,” he remarked.

Gachagua’s remarks came after claims of the resurgence of the Mungiki sect by Mt Kenya leaders. The MPs had urged the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to rein in the group and tame it permanently.

According to Gachagua, the government will not allow one group to terrorize businesses and scare the residents. He urged the locals to be brave and let the police handle the matter.

He further castigated political leaders who are associated with the illegal gangs aiding and financing them to commit atrocities.

Gachagua warned such leaders, adding that the behavior shall not be tolerated under the Kenya Kwanza government.

Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga had during a past interview refuted claims that the group was resurfacing and maintained the sect was not in operation anymore.

He further emphasised that he was leading peaceful forums as a member of the clergy. Njenga also dismissed allegations of violence carried out by the group in the early 2000s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST