Monday, December 4, 2023 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has warned Western politicians to stay away from the politics of the Mumias Sugar Company.

Speaking in Matungu, Kakamega County over the weekend, Raila urged leaders to allow the new Mumias investor to revive the ailing company.

He expressed confidence that the revival of the miller would turn around the Western region’s sugar sector, which has been on its knees for years.

“I don’t want this Mumias issue to linger on, that investor who is there should be given a chance to revive this factory. I am an engineer, and I have been inside that factory, I know the work is ongoing there. If that guy is given a chance, he will be able to revive the factory,” said Raila.

The opposition leader warned that resisting the new investor would further impoverish sugar farmers in the western region.

“If you don’t work with him, he will be removed, and others will be brought in. It will take ten years before you start selling sugarcane, and the farmers will be the ones to suffer losses,” Raila added.

His warning comes months after President William Ruto threatened to send sugar tycoon Jaswant Rai to ‘heaven’ for impeding operations at Mumia Sugar.

He ordered him to withdraw all court cases against Mumias Sugar and its immediate resumption of operations.

The Head of State also wrote off Mumias Sugar company’s debts to allow the sugar miller to resume operations as soon as possible.

