Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has condemned the demolitions of palatial houses in the Milimani estate in the leafy suburbs of Kakamega Town by President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday, Raila vowed to take action against the Kakamega County Regional Commissioner who allegedly ordered the demolitions on Ruto’s orders.

He noted that he would be moving to court to revoke the post of Regional Commissioners, which he termed unconstitutional and therefore, illegal.

Embattled sugar billionaire Jaswant Singh Rai, the chairman of the West Kenya Sugar Company, was among those affected by the demolitions that were done to pave the way for Ruto’s Affordable Housing Project.

Rai reportedly acquired the developed property after taking over as the new owner of the West Kenya Sugar Company from a Kenyan-Indian compatriot.

“While I was watching television last night, there was an incident that happened here in Kakamega. They brought bulldozers and demolished houses,” Raila noted.

“This is a relic of colonialism that we must remove, and we will go to court to declare this so-called provincial administration unconstitutional. County commissioners have no powers to interfere with the governor.

“The so-called regional commissioners are illegal, and there are no regions in our government structure.”

Raila added that several other senior individuals lost property worth millions. Other than Rai, a former Mayor from Kakamega, a widow, and Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala were affected by Ruto’s Affordable Housing programme.

“This is an act of brutality that has been meted out against our people here in Kakamega. It is terrible that this should be happening under the administration of a government that came to power promising to be pro-people,” Odinga slammed Ruto.

According to Raila, under the devolved system of the government, the executive authority in counties rests with the governor, not the regional commissioners.

