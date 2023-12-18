Monday, December 18, 2023 – Kenyans are now on their own after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga threw them under the bus.

This is after he formally endorsed the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, saying it included all the issues the Opposition was pushing for, except the cost of living.

Raila regretted that the report, although largely good, left out the most striking concern that millions of Kenyans wanted addressed, setting them on a collision path with the people.

“They dismissed our proposal on cost of living arguing that it’s not the role of opposition to decide on how to reduce the cost of living and/or regulate consumer prices,” Raila said.

This, he observed, has now put the opposition in a precarious political situation, because they have to explain to the people, why the issue didn’t feature in the final report handed over to him and President William Ruto.

Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua, her DAP-Kenya counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, and the Jubilee Party have distanced themselves from the report.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who co-chaired the NADCO committee, is in Raila’s camp.

“The NADCO report fails to address the issue of cost of living and has instead served Kenyans with a contempt card,” said Karua.

“The NADCO report has nothing to alleviate the suffering of citizens but offers goodies to the leaders. It is a fraud which Kenyans should reject. It is a distracting national smokescreen,” she added.

Karua further claimed the report’s findings confirmed that the committee was “formed by the unwilling, composed of the incompetent to do the unnecessary”.

But according to Raila, the only concern was the high cost of living, an issue which he vowed to continue pushing.

