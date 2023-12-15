Friday, December 15, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has denied reports that it has commenced plans to exit the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement yesterday, Raila’s ODM flagged a letter purportedly indicating their plans to withdraw from the Azimio agreement as fake.

ODM maintained that it was still in the coalition, urging members of the public to ignore the letter.

“Only fake minds, fake things,” the party clarified.

The leading opposition party issued the response after the letter went viral on social media, making it to trend for the better part of the day.

According to the fake letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, ODM was alleged to have cited mistrust among coalition members as the reason behind their decision to leave the coalition chaired by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Notably, the letter emerged amidst a fallout between Raila’s close allies and leaders from the Azimio constituent parties.

In particular, Raila’s close aide, Makau Mutua, recently called on Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua to leave the coalition over their stance on the National Dialogue Committee (bipartisan) report.

ODM had endorsed the report, while other coalition leaders like Karua expressed their dissent over the report.

“I will take my brother Jeremiah Kioni seriously when he and his Kamwene siblings organize Maandamano in the Mountain,” Mutua stated.

His remarks forced Kioni to hit back, sparking tensions in the coalition which has been marred with distrust and the rise of splinter groups after Raila lost the election to President William Ruto.

Both Uhuru and Raila have yet to address the differences among their members publicly.

