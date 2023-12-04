Monday, December 4, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he will oppose the sale of prime state assets by the government.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe’s mother Phylis Mawathe, Raila said that the intention to sell some corporations was only meant to benefit a few individuals but not the entire country.

“Kenyans should read between the lines. They are saying that they want to sell to some private individuals but the truth is that they want to benefit themselves.

“They want to buy these corporations for their benefit,” Raila said.

Corporations to be sold are the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Kenya Literature Bureau, National Oil Corporation, Kenya Seed Company Limited, Mwea Rice Mills, Western Kenya Rice Mills Limited, Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited and Numerical Machining Complex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST