Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to move to court to challenge the legality of Regional Commissioners, following the demolition of houses at Milimani Estate in Kakamega.

Speaking at a rally in Kakamega on Friday, Raila said he would be moving to court to revoke the post of Regional Commissioners, which he termed unconstitutional and therefore illegal.

In addition, Raila said he’ll take legal action against the Kakamega County Regional Commissioner for allegedly ordering the demolition of houses in the Milimani estate in the leafy suburbs of Kakamega town.

“While I was watching television last night, there was an incident that happened here in Kakamega. They brought bulldozers and demolished houses,” Raila noted.

“This is a relic of colonialism that we must remove, and we will go to court to declare this so-called provincial administration unconstitutional. County commissioners have no powers to interfere with the governor. The so-called regional commissioners are illegal, and there are no regions in our government structure.”

“This is an act of brutality that has been meted out against our people here in Kakamega. It is terrible that this should be happening under the administration of a government that came to power promising to be pro-people,” Odinga slammed President Willliam Ruto’s regime

Under the devolved system of the government, he added, the executive authority in counties rests with the governor, not the regional commissioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST