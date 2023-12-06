Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has asked President William Ruto to form a task force to investigate why this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams results were marred with irregularities.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, called out the government, noting that compromising the credibility of academic certification will be perilous to the country.

Raila says exam malpractices erode the confidence in the qualification that comes with it and the practice will be unfavorable for Kenya in the job market even on the global stage.

“We will be subjecting our children to ridicule, diminish their employment especially if we allow the integrity of our exams and certification to be questionable. The education sector does not belong to the government of the day. It belongs to all Kenyans. For the sake of our children, the government should do better,” Raila Odinga stated.

Raila said, for instance, in the KCPE examination results released on Thursday, November 23, 2023, by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, the government compromised the process in the initial stages of printing exam papers.

According to Raila, the government cancelled the contract given to a United Kingdom-based firm in favour of a Mombasa Road-based firm after failure to bribe the government.

“We’ve established that early this year the government abruptly stopped this contract because the UK company refused to give kickbacks. Without following any legal process, the KK awarded the KCPE contract to a politically connected local company based in Mombasa Road in Nairobi,” he said.

“The government was advised that the local company could not print the exams and ensure its security, especially on short notice. Nobody would budge because there were kickbacks involved.”

The Azimio leader claimed that the Mombasa Road-based firm was forced to outsource from a company based in India for the exam papers to be printed quickly to meet the deadlines.

“We are also aware that the UK firm declined to provide codes to the many layers of security that had been encrypted to safeguard the integrity of national exams. We believe this process is responsible for the disaster witnessed in the KCPE results,” Raila claimed.

