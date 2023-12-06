Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has explained the reason why President William Ruto is harassing and intimidating the Controller of Budget, Dr Margaret Nyakang’o.

Nyakang’o, who has been exposing massive corruption in Ruto’s regime, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in court on trumped-up charges.

She was released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 2 million

Reacting to Nyakango’s arrest, Raila said her arrest was not a surprise insisting it was imminent in light of her determination to act professionally in ‘a regime infested by crooks and unprofessional conduct.’

“It was only a matter of when or not if Ms. Nyakango was going to be sent packing frivolous and trumped up charges to create room for a user-friendly holder of the office, who will support and sanitize the looting currently underway,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST