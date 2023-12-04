Monday, December 4, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto of attempting to kill devolution.

Speaking on Sunday during the burial of former West Mugirango MP Benson Ogero Kegoro in Nyamira, Raila accused the President of undermining structures of devolution by creating new positions of the provincial administration to rival and weaken the positions of governors.

The creation of the positions of regional and county commissioners, Raila said, was against the 2010 Constitution as they were meant to water down the powers of elected county leaders.

“Devolution, which was brought by the new Constitution after a long struggle, is under threat because the current leadership has started sneaking in structures which went with the old constitution which was autocratic,” Raila said.

“The introduction of the positions of regional and county commissioners is an attempt to undermine and scuttle the devolved system of government,” Raila added.

