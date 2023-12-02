Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has hinted at vying for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027 despite his advanced age.

Speaking on Friday during ODM mass recruitment in the Shinyalu constituency, Raila rallied the youth to register and join the Orange party.

Raila explained that most youths were not mature enough to join the party during the previous registration, but they had now come of age.

The former Prime Minister further said he would decide on whether to vie for the presidency in 2027 depending on how youths have registered as voters.

“Have we understood each other well? Are the youth ready? Should the Baba continue or not? When you register and join the party, I will consider it. If you join the party properly, I will consider it. Alright?” Raila said.

