Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has apologised to the Rwandan people after Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, called their president Paul Kagame an autocratic leader.

Murkomen in a television interview on Monday evening, suggested that Rwanda is an autocracy and that President Paul Kagame unilaterally acts in his capacity.

“Rwanda is not like Kenya. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the president says is the law. For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation.

“Then after you go through all the processes you go through the court and that is our country. You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy.

“That is why we have to employ technology to deal with corruption and cartels,” Murkomen said.

Reacting to Murkomen’s sentiments, Raila said the CS’s remarks were compounding the already, and supposedly so, strained relations between Kenya and her East African siblings.

“Yesterday, we opened another war with Rwanda through a cabinet secretary using intemperate and undiplomatic language against this friendly neighbouring member of the East African Community.

“Statecraft and diplomacy require a different and more sophisticated etiquette beyond expensive watches, suits and walking sticks,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST